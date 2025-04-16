CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

CSWI opened at $297.68 on Monday. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $229.49 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.32.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total transaction of $61,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,729.99. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total value of $289,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,514.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,212 shares of company stock worth $1,530,557. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,320,000 after buying an additional 201,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $42,202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 63,348.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,576 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

