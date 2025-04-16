CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CSX. Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

CSX stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

