CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 693,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 113,104 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $36,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 608.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Trading Up 0.6 %

CTS stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $59.68.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

