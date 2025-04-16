CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $405.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as low as $336.17 and last traded at $336.50. Approximately 447,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 527,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.44.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.43.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

