D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Sold Rep. Kelly Morrison

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 5” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/3/2025.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

