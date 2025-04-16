DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Price

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.71.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $221.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.10 and a 200-day moving average of $231.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 881.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,411,000 after buying an additional 536,591 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,503,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $68,037,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,756,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.