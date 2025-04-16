DA Davidson Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $40.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Braze and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRZE

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $212,672.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,804.20. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $129,093.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 248,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,989.02. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Braze by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Braze by 236.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Braze by 9,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 8,436.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.