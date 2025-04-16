DA Davidson Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $115.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.41.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $92.55 on Monday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.47, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,013.34. The trade was a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,756 shares of company stock valued at $62,219,250. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Datadog by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

