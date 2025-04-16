Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Daiichi Sankyo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiichi Sankyo 13.62% 14.53% 7.07% Daiichi Sankyo Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daiichi Sankyo and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Daiichi Sankyo $11.09 billion $1.39 billion 26.28 Daiichi Sankyo Competitors $9.89 billion $136.37 million -5.68

Summary

Daiichi Sankyo has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Daiichi Sankyo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Daiichi Sankyo beats its peers on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia. It also provides olmesartan medoxomil antihypertensive agents; NILEMDO, an oral treatment to help in lowering cholesterol; and Nustendi, a fixed-dose combination tablet of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe for reducing cholesterol. In addition, the company offers Canalia for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus; Emgalty for the treatment of migraine attacks; Pralia for the treatment of anti-osteoporosis/inhibitor of the progression of bone erosion associated with rheumatoid arthritis; Ranmark for the treatment of bone complications caused by bone metastasis from tumors; Tarlige for treating pain; Tenelia for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus; Venofer for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; and Vimpat, an anti-epileptic agent. Further, it provides vaccines for influenza, measles/rubella infection, and mumps. The company has a development and commercialization agreement with Merck to jointly develop and commercialize Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidates The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

