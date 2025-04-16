Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Plan

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Danaos Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DAC opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. Danaos has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.02). Danaos had a net margin of 49.81% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Analysts expect that Danaos will post 29.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 13.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAC. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

