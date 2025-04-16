Dave Watts Purchases 259 Shares of Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Stock

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($198.81).

Dave Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Dave Watts bought 303 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($200.50).

On Friday, February 14th, Dave Watts bought 244 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($200.21).

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VANQ stock opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £144.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.45. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 67.60 ($0.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.57.

Vanquis Banking Group ( LON:VANQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX (9.70) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter. Vanquis Banking Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanquis Banking Group plc will post 4.1557331 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About Vanquis Banking Group

