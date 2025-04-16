Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $287.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.30. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

