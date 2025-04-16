Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for NIOX Group (LON:NIOX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 90 ($1.19) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.19) price target on shares of NIOX Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NIOX Group stock opened at GBX 60.20 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.31. NIOX Group has a 52-week low of GBX 53.40 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 80 ($1.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,484.35 and a beta of 0.92.

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIOX Group had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities research analysts expect that NIOX Group will post 1.1658256 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Emms acquired 127,454 shares of NIOX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £10,196.32 ($13,494.34). 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

