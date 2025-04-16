Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades EHang (NASDAQ:EH) to “Buy”

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $15.23 on Monday. EHang has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $967.20 million, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth $3,809,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in EHang by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EHang by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in EHang by 2,080.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 55,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

