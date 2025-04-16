Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $119.31 and a twelve month high of $205.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day moving average is $172.15. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discover Financial Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.40.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

