discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform Rating

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 600 ($7.94) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 690 ($9.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

DSCV opened at GBX 541 ($7.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £524.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 553.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 624.46. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.50 ($6.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 788 ($10.43).

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Clive Watson acquired 5,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of £27,150 ($35,931.71). Also, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £65,280 ($86,394.92). Insiders purchased a total of 17,175 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,400 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

