DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DoubleVerify traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.23. 498,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,419,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DV. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,481,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after buying an additional 143,773 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,661,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,753,000 after acquiring an additional 948,529 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,906,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,279 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,002,000 after acquiring an additional 592,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

