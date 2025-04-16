e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty makes up approximately 5.9% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELF opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $219.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

