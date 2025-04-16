Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 28th

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. The 2-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 25th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

DEA opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.62 million, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 378.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

