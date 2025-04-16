Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives $3.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $0.70 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Leerink Partners cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Elevation Oncology by 302.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 175.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

ELEV opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

