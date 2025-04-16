Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives $3.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.39.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $0.70 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Leerink Partners cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.
ELEV opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $4.53.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
