Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 126,288 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,288 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,285,000 after acquiring an additional 144,345 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,824,000.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

