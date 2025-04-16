Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,728 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Insperity by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $109.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,812,762.88. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

