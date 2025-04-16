Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,391,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.