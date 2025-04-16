Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 328,736 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 693,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

