Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

