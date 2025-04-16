Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,206,251 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 241.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206,251 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

KGC stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

