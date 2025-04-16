Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,009,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $22,289,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $18,767,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 546,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,049,000 after purchasing an additional 145,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.85.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

