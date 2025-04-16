Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $18,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 50,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $3,153,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $65.24.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

