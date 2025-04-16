Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 271.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370,058 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 432.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

