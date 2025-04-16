Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

