Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.55% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

FSMD opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.99. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $45.16.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

