Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.11 Million Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Genmab A/S worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

