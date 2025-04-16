Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $15,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

