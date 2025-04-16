Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.21 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 369,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $1,559,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $18,737,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,560 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.