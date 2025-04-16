Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 19.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,584.10. This trade represents a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,308,544 in the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $181.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.69 and a 200-day moving average of $175.88. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.41 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

