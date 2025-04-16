Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.64 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,809,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 609,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 183,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131,591 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,006.64. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

