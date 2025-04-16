Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,745 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 514,075 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

