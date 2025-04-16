Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.01 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Boise Cascade worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 341.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 57,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

