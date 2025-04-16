Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.26 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,241,000 after purchasing an additional 297,335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GSY opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

