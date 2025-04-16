Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.80 Million Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.81. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $183.58 and a one year high of $351.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

