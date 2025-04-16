Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,186 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MGM Resorts International worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,110,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 964.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 131,636 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 161,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,253,000 after purchasing an additional 882,417 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

