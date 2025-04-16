Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,640. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 79,350 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $6,419,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,720,024.60. This trade represents a 14.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,967 shares of company stock valued at $37,142,046 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

