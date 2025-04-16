Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,023 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,639 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,379,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,368 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,072,000 after purchasing an additional 831,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,673,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 637,505 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.85.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,719 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

