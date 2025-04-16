Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 770,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

