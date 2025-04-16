Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PPA stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.82.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
