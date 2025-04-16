Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,073 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,606,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,940,000 after buying an additional 90,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 417,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 242,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 312,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

