Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,084 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YEAR. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,595,000 after purchasing an additional 289,464 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 407,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

YEAR opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.