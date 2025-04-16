Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 91,923 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,923 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in EQT by 1,343.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

NYSE:EQT opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.50%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

