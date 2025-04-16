Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,676 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

