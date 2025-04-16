Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 491,376 First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 491,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000.

AFLG opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.97.

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

